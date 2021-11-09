Video
Letter To the Editor

Public transports charging illegal extra fare

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dear Sir
After days of strike, the public transports have resumed operation. Strangely, gas-operated public transports in Dhaka are too charging the commuters extra, violating the government directive to only increase fares of diesel-run vehicles. Several bus companies have illegally increased their fares by at least 50 per cent.

The government, following a meeting between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and transport owners on Sunday, had increased the fares for intracity and long-haul buses by 26.5% and 27% respectively. It said that the new fares are not applicable for CNG-run vehicles. Violating the rule, CNG driven vehicles are also charging more as the government has increased bus fares in the wake of the recent fuel price hike. Therefore, general people continue to suffer. Asked a transport employee why the company was charging 30% to 50% more than the government fixed rate, he said, "Our company has fixed the new fares and we are charging the passengers accordingly. There is no scope for us employees make extra money."

The general people now have to pay Tk15 for travelling a distance of mere 2km. It is us, the general people, who always suffer the most. Apparently, government is always phlegmatic about general passengers' interest. General people are utterly disappointed and furious on the anarchy. Therefore, government must take immediate action in order to bring stability in the transport sector.

Alif Khan
Over email



