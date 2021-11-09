

Arab Spring: False assurance of change



But there're deep doubts as to whether the Arab Spring was able to fulfill that dream of the Arabs. Because the message that the Arab Spring brought about change has been in the air for the last decade. Rather, authoritarianism has returned to the Arabian countries. Due to a lack of stable government, many countries have become failed states. The Politico-economic system has been collapsed. Also, terrorism has rampaged throughout the Arab world, threatening the global security.



Nonetheless, the Arab Spring could bring about a positive vibe in the MENA region. The breezes of the Arab Spring commenced blowing with the self-sacrifice of a Tunisian vendor named Bouazizi. He set himself on fire in protest of police torture. His self-immolation acted as a catalyst against Tunisian totalitarianism. Also, Tunisians inaugurated the Arab Spring by launching a massive movement against the dictator Ben Ali. The fire against the despots turned wildfire throughout the Arab world. Through demonstrations & violence, they expressed their frustration against the authoritarians' corruption.



But it can't be asserted that democracy has been established by overthrowing the tyrants. Because even Tunisia, which was seen as a role model for democracy in the Arab world, is facing political instability. The Tunisians are the only Arab nation to have witnessed free elections & a peaceful transfer of power. But now Tunisians are under a lot of pressure from the reign of President Kais Saied who has repealed the constitution and centralized the power through a special decree. Tunisia is heading back to dictatorship.



The Egyptians, like the Tunisians, enjoyed democracy for some time. Intensive protests in Tahrir Square led to the fall of Hosni Mubarak's 30-year reign. However, the post-Mubarak periodwasn't pleasant for the Egyptians. The Morsi-led Brotherhood gifted Egypt with democracy for some time. But in 2013, the Al-Sisi-led military toppled Morsi in a coup. Even the rise of Al-Sisi was welcomed by the Western world. And since then, Al-Sisi has been ascertaining authoritarianism in Egypt.



NATO was directly involved in spreading the Arab Spring fire in Libya. The West backed anti-Gaddafi militants to oust Gaddafi. Although Gaddafi was very popular in Africa, the West considered him an oppressive autocrat. That's why the Western forces conducted the operation in Libya to solidify 'democracy' in Libya, just like the invasion in Iraq.



But Western allies had failed to ascertain democracy in Libya, as in Iraq. Because Libya's now divided into different factions. Bombings, killings, human trafficking have also increased in Libya. The presence of ISIS has also strengthened. The economy of the oil-rich country has often declined. So, both the Arab Spring & Western intervention have been a nightmare for the people of Libya.



Furthermore, like Libya, Yemen is captaining for a failed state. After the fall of the late President Abdullah Saleh, Mansur Hadi came to power in 2012. But since 2014, Saleh-backed Houthi rebels have been contesting Hadi. Added to that is the Saudi-led coalition's strike on Houthis. As a result, thousands of civilians have died. ISIL & al-Qaida have also been involved in the Yemeni Civil War. And so, the multifaceted onslaughts have displaced millions of people in Yemen, leading to food shortages and famine.



The fragrance of the Arab Spring spread to Syria as well as to other countries in the Middle East. But Syria is in ruins today due to a complex conundrum of world politics. The Westerners have been plotting to depose President Bashar al-Assad since the Arab Spring hit Syria. But every time Bashar's allies Russia, Iran, and Chinahave been defending him. On the one hand, Bashar has resisted his internal opponents robustly. Also, Russia and Iran have been bestowing military assistance to Syria.



On the flip side, the US-led Western alliance has endeavored a lot to topple Bashar. And ISIL has exploited this division of the international community. The emergence of ISIL in Syria & Iraq has created a security dilemma not only in the Middle East but around the world. ISIL has proved its barbarity by carrying out attacks in several Western countries. The presence of ISIL has consolidatedin Africa and Asia also. And the Syrian crisis is accountable for everything. The crisis has also displaced about 12 million Syrian people.



In this way, political instability & security threats have been overstatedin the countries that played a key role in the Arab Spring. Taking advantage of the power vacuum in the Middle East, autocracy has returned to power. We can take Egypt and Tunisia as illustrations here.



Additionally, the civil wars in Libya, Yemen, and Syria have sabotaged the security of the entire Middle East. Added to that is the emergence of Islamic extremism. Besides, more than 1 million people have died in the last decade due to the chaotic situation in the Middle East. In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, Chinese scholar Zhang Weiwei referred to this turbulent situation as the 'Arab Winter'.



Furthermore, the Arab Spring also occurred in Bahrain, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Jordan, etc. countries. But nowhere has there been a significant change. So, we can say that the Arab Spring was a farce for the Arabs.



Still, the Arab Spring could've been a movement for democracy and liberty. It could've been a great opportunity for free elections, freedom of speech. Socio-economic and political stability could've been pursued if desired. But we don't see any of it today.



In conclusion, the Arab Spring was a milestone for the Arabs. Although the Arabs have erred to bring about change, the time isn't over yet. Only they can change their destiny. They can illustrate a new future.

The writer is pursuing

undergraduate education from the Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka.











