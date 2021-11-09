

Is our cricket on right track?



But unfortunately and unexpectedly even after twenty four years of our ODI status, we are still haunted by the question- is our cricket on the right track? In the right hands? Even if you belong to those who are too optimistic of our cricket, some very vital questions cannot slip your brains. Do we have an A-team? Do we have proper cricketing infrastructure outside Dhaka?

Can we claim to have a competitive domestic cricket? Do we have enough number of gyms and stadiums? Have we been able to decentralize our cricket? Can our local players play on standard pitches? Have we succeeded to keep controversies at bay when it comes to umpiring and match fixing in domestic leagues? You do not have to be a cricket pundit to realize that a big "NO" is the answer to all these questions.



Just have a look at the pathetic performance of our players in the ongoing T20 world cup that is being held in UAE. Many of us raise a storm in teacup about the selection and preparation of players for this world cup, but here it must not slip our minds that the problem in our cricket is beyond them and surely more deeply rooted. Let us anatomize our cricket to diagnose the diseases-



Uncompetitive domestic cricket:

Our first class cricket has been a farce with no competitiveness, hype and vibe at all. The real temperament of players is never built as we fail to arrange separate domestic tournaments for separate formats of the game on a regular basis and on time. As for the longer version, Bangladesh's domestic structure currently has two tournaments--National Cricket League (NCL) and Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The former is a divisional eight-team tournament entirely organised and sponsored by the BCB and the latter is a franchise-based four-team zonal tournament. NCL, historically and even now, is widely mocked as 'Picnic Cricket.'



Since the BCB pays the players and backs the financial requirements of the teams, the divisional bodies have absolutely nothing to gain or lose in the NCL. The level of competition and the standard of cricket is far from satisfactory and the bodies concerned with the teams apparently have no interest in improving their game as they hold preparation camps, not even a week prior to the start of the tournament. Although BCL is a bit more competitive than NCL, it possesses no way near the quality or competition owned by other domestic circuits such as the County (England), the Ranji Trophy (India), the Sheffield Shield (Australia) and so on. For the shortest format-T20, we have BPL which is alsos tigmatized by many undesirable issues.



Centralized cricket structure: Although the current BCB boss Nazmul Hasan Papon, ever since his assuming the office in first term, has been talking about his plan and vision on decentralization of our cricket, but still our cricket has remained absolutely Dhaka-centric. If we cannot reach out world-class gymnasiums, cricket academies, cricket fields with quality pitches, every nook and corner of the country, how do we expect our pipelines of giving us players of Babar Azam or Virat Kohli's statures? This is unfortunate that even after playing test cricket for more than 20 years we could not take our cricket outside the capital.



Lack of resources: We might have belches of content thinking that we are fifth richest cricket board in the world with 900 cores of taka FDR in bank, but our cricket facilities are barely better than associate nations. We do not have sufficient number of cricket grounds that can cater to the games of domestic leagues. And what we have are sometimes underused or ill-maintained. Consequently our pitch curators find it a herculean task to maintain the required standard of those pitches. Because of the pitches being overused, they are neither flat tracks nor bowling tracks, which ultimately does no good to our players to play in bouncy tracks overseas. In addition, lack of gyms, swimming pools, quality coaches, lack of cricket equipment in grass-root level are dwarfing our cricket.



Corruption and politicization: In a domestic match, Shakib Al Hasan uprooted the stamps protesting against partial umpiring, which was unjustified to many, but the story had the other side of the coin too. How do we dream of being a big team with all these issues unsettled? The story simply does not end here! Have you ever heard any cricket board boss interfering in toss, selection of players? But our BCB boss does!



Lack of an A team: Behind the success of every top-playing cricket nation there is an A team that works as a shadow team for the national team. Those who underperform or go off-form in national team play in A team so that they get their form back and remain fit for the national service whenever called. Even during the ongoing T20 world cup A-teams of different countries are taking on each other. What about ours?



Failure in cricket diplomacy: Bitter as it may seem, BCB cannot arrange adequate number of away-series apart from FTP (Future Tours Programs) of ICC, which badly hurts the skills of our players to play in different conditions of the world. As a consequence, our players only perform in our own dens but not in foreign soils.



Intolerance of fans: The fans of our subcontinent have always been crazy about cricket and Bangladesh is no exception. But every now and then they cross the line, especially in social media. Whenever a player goes through bad patches, netizens indulge themselves in unleashing derogatory remarks and offensive memes. In some wild instances, their lunatic reactions after a match sometimes target the race and religion of players. Examples of players' houses being burnt and stoned are too in plenty here. Do these sorts of behaviour help our cricket in any way? Certainly not.



Unfriendly dressing room: Our cricket has been more of a circus than a gentleman's game in the current T20 world cup not only for the poor show of our players but also for their off-the-field behaviour. When Mushfiqur Rahim sparked the mirror-controversy, wife of Shakib Al Hasan and brother of ex-captain Mashrafe Mortaza simply added fuel to flame by their facebook posts. What does it reflect? It understandably reflects that the dressing room of our players is not as friendly and healthy as it was before. A crack in the relationship among the players has been so obvious that it has started affecting the game of players adversely. Dressing room atmosphere must be healthy in every sense if we want to get the best out of our players.



The sooner BCB works on them all, the better it is for our cricket. Cricket is not mere a game here, it is our emotion.

Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language in ABC International School, Narayanganj









