Farmer dies from bee-biting at Sarishabari!

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Nov 8: A farmer died from bee-biting in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Two other people were also injured at the incident.

The deceased was identified as Tara Mia, 50, son of late Ahez Mandol, a resident of Tataniata Village under Aona Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are Dulal, 45, and Russel, 40, residents of the same area.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Nurul Islam said bunches of bees attacked the trio in the morning while they were working in an onion field in the area, which left them critically injured.

Later, Tara Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital, the UP member added.