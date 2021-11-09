27 nabbed with drugs in four districts

A total of 27 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Bhola, Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria and Habiganj, in four days.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 42 yaba tablets on Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The arrested person is Md Bablu, 30, son of Md Kamal, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nayanigram Government Primary School area at noon, and arrested Bablu along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 22 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested 10 drug addicts from Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Abhishek Kumar, 22, Md Imon Ansary, 35, Md Mafiz Alim, 55, Niaz Iqbal Sujon, 42, Mahidul Islam, 33, Zahidul Hasan, 21, Murad Hossain, 41, Krishna Kumar Mohanta, 34, Amal Chandra Barman, 28, and Foisal Md Khan, 55.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Zahidul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nimtali Hockers' Market in the upazila town at around 8:10pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Panchbibi PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.

Earlier, RAB members arrested 12 suspected drug addicts in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are: Md Golam Rabbani,, 28, Ariful Islam, 25, Md Hossain Ali, 27, Md Sumon Islam, 26, Shayan Chandra Mohanta, 35, Md Ashiq Islam, 26, Md Gias Uddin, 45, Md Shamim Hossain, 24,Md Sirajul Hossain, 32, Md Jim Hossain, 19, Md Sultan Hossain, 37, and Md Shafiul Islam, 34.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander ASP Md Zahidul Islam said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kuthibari Bridge area at around 10:30pm and detained them red-handed while they were taking drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the ASP added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested three people along with drugs in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Farid Mia, 50, son of late Abdul Wahab, and Jamal Fakir, 38, son of late Ahmed Fakir, residents of Kamalmura Village in the upazila; and Ismail, 19, son of Nur Mohammad of Hirapur are in Akhaura Upazila of the district.

RAB14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp conducted separate drives at night and arrested the trio.

RAB members also recovered 27 bottles of foreign liquor, 128 bottles of phensedyl, 57 yaba tablets, 1kg of hemp and Tk 18,500 in cash from their possessions during the drives.

The arrested persons have been smuggling drugs from the border areas of the district for long.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with respective PSs in these connections.

HABIGANJ: Members of RAB-9, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 60kg of hemp in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Riad Ali, son of Siddik Ali, of Hapterhaor Village in the upazila.

RAB-9 Media Officer Major Mahfuzur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force from Habiganj Camp led by Lieutenant Commander MD Nahid Hasan conducted a drive in Hapterhaor area in the afternoon and arrested the youth from a house along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chunarughat PS, the arrested was handed over to police.











