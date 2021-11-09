Video
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
Countryside

Five held in rape cases in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
Our Correspondents

Five people have been detained in two separate rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Barguna and Narail, on Friday.
BARGUNA: Police arrested two people from Amtali Upazila in the district on Friday night for their alleged involvement in spreading a schoolgirl's nude photos through internet.
The detained persons are Md Sohel, 17, and his cousin Marufa Akter, 14, residents of Krishnanagar Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that the ninth grader girl had gone to learn tailoring to co-villager Shamim Akan.
Taking advantage of the situation, Shamim's cousin Sohel raped the girl there and captured few nude photos of her.
Later, he raped her several times threatening to circulate the photos on social media.
The victim, however, complained to the Sohel's family that made him angry. He circulated the nudes on social media a few days back and those, later, went viral.
The victim's mother lodged two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Control Act with Amtali Police Station (PS) on Friday night accusing three persons.
Later, the law enforcers raided the village and nabbed the duo, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS AKM Mizanur Rahman.
The arrested were sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order.
However, the victim was sent to Barguna Sadar Hospital for medical test, the OC added.
NARAIL: Police arrested three men for gang-raping a mentally-retarded woman in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Police sources Ujjal Sheikh, Anarul, Mito Fakir and Solaiman took the mentally-retarded woman to a under construction building in Shalbarat Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila at around 9:30pm on Thursday, and gang-raped her there.
Later, locals found the victim crying naked and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police rescued the victim and took her to Narail Sadar Hospital.
A case has been filed with Lohagara PS in this connection.  
Following this, police arrested three of the four accused on Friday afternoon.
The arrested, however, were sent to jail following a court order.
Meanwhile, the medical examination of the victim at Narail Sadar Hospital has been completed on the same day.


