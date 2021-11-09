Poverty haunts low-paid labourers

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 8: Before darkness fading, thousands of labourers including women from far areas are reaching different labour haats in Gurudaspur Upazila. In the foggy winter morning, they are coming by truck, bus, Nasimon, and Karimon. It is their everyday hectic moving for livelihood.

With different agriculture tools including sickle, axe and spade, people of different ages including youth and old are gathering in different labour haats to be hired on the daily basis.

The woman labourers are also coming to work. They are being hired by local people for household work, road-lane work and agriculture work.

From 5am to 8am, these haats are sitting in areas like Naya Bazar, Hajirhat, Vita Bazar under Gurudaspur Upazila, and in Manikpur, Rawshanpur, Razzak Mor, and Thanar Mor in Baraigram Upazila.

According to field sources, these labourers are coming from different areas of the country to cut paddy, plant trees, sow garlic and do other works which give them some daily earnings. They are from different religions including Hindu, Muslim and ethnic communities.

Woman Labourer Nobonita Oraon said, she came to Gurudaspur 'Shramo Bazar' by truck at Tk 10 fare from Merigachha Village in Sirajganj District. She is selling her labour but not getting fair price. She and other woman labourers are experiencing the same wage disparity. They are victims of black fire of poverty.

Several others including Monir coming from Shahzadpur in the district said, their area is comparatively low-lying; other than IRRI-Boro, no other crops are cultivable there. They said they have come for sowing garlic and cutting paddy in Gurudaspur. Of them, Geeta Rani said, on self-feeding they get Tk 300 to 350 while community labourers get the same wage, but they are fed by their hiring farmers.

Male labourers get Tk 450 to 500 per day. In the face of poverty, they agree with such wage inequality.

In a search, it was learnt that woman labourers are demanded as they can be hired for less wage and also for their hard-working capacities.

In Chalanbeel fields, ethnic woman labourers Shyamoli Rani and Kumari Rani said, working from 8am to 4pm they are getting Tk 300 to 350; by these earnings their families are running somehow.

A visit on Sunday to Naya Bazar labour haat found male and female labourers came here from Tarash, Salonga, Ullapara of Siranganj and Sherpur in Bogura; all were seen in clad of winter clothes with different tools in hands. After fixing wages, farmers were seen taking them by vans to their fields.

While talking with this correspondent, five farmers including Abdul Matin said, paddy cutting, un-ploughed garlic sowing, strewing straws and land preparing will be done by them.

Deputy Director Subrata Kumar Sarkar of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Natore said, poverty is going on among tribes in Chalanbeel locality; to tackle poverty,after they are running lower-paid wage earning works.

