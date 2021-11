Manipuri Samaj Kalyan Parishad brought out a rally from Kamalganj Upazila Parishad











Manipuri Samaj Kalyan Parishad brought out a rally from Kamalganj Upazila Parishad premises in Moulvibazar on Saturday on the occasion of Manipuri Dance Day. President of the organization Ananda Mohan Sinha, GS Kamlakanta Sinha and Organizing Secretary Shantamani Sinha were present at the programme inaugurated by UNO Ashequl Haque. photo: observer