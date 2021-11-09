Pre-polls violence leaves 46 injured in 3 dists

At least 46 people have been injured in separate clashes centring the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in three districts- Munshiganj, Pirojpur and Pabna, on Sunday.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: At least 30 people were injured in clashes between two groups of Awami League (AL) in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Police and local sources said supporters of AL-backed candidate Alhaz Azizul Islam and rebel candidate Moazzem Hossain engaged in clashes in two phases in the afternoon in Sholghar Union, which left at least 30 people injured.

Of the injured, two were sent to Dhaka in critical condition while others admitted to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreenagar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said being informed, police rushed to the secene and brought the situation under control.

Srinagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranab Kumar Gush said they received allegations from the both sides and legal steps to be taken as per the law.

PIROJPUR: A Juba League leader sustained bullet injuries during an attack by rivals while campaigning ahead of UP election in Shankar Pasha Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Several others were also injured in the attack incident that took place at around 8pm while Faisal Mahbub Shuvo, general secretary of municipal unit Juba League in the area, was returning home from Mallikbari area with others.

Advocate Akhtaruzzaman Manik, organizing secretary of Pirojpur District Unit Juba League, confirmed the incident.

He blamed the supporters of rival candidate Nasir Hossain Matubbar for opening fire and attacking them. At the time, Faisal sustained a bullet wound and Hasan Sikder, vice-president of Sadar Upazila Unit Swechchhasebak League, was hit on the head.

All the injured were sent to Pirojpur Zila Hospital.

However, critically injured Faisal and Hasan were, later, shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Pirojpur Police Mollah Azad Hossain said the law enforcers have been deployed in the area following the violence.

PABNA: At least 15 people have been injured, three by bullets, in a clash between the supporters of two chairman candidates of an upcoming UP election in Sujanagar Upazila of the district.

The incident took place at Bankola Bazar under Manikhat Union in the upazila on Sunday night.

The bullet-injured are Motaleb, Sagor, and Fajlu, residents of Bankola Village in the upazila. They are now undergoing treatment at Pabna General Hospital.

The UP election is scheduled to be held on November 11 where AL-backed candidate Shafiul Islam and independent candidate Abbas Ali Mallik are contesting for the chairman post.

Manikhat Union Unit AL President and rebel candidate Abbas Ali Mallik alleged that the supporters of 'Boat' seal candidate suddenly came to Bankola Bazar at around 8pm and opened fire on his followers.

They hacked his activists and opened fired on them.

The rivals also made vandalism at his election campaign centre there, Abbas Ali Mallik added.

Denying the allegation, AL-backed candidate Shafiul Islam said the supporters of 'Pineapple' seal candidate attacked his party men while bringing out a procession.

They also set his election office on fire and injured several of his followers, he added.

Confirming the incident, Sujanagar PS OC Mizanur Raham said additional police have been deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.











