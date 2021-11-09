Video
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
Countryside

Rabi farming begins at Nageshwari

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Nov 8: The agriculture office has fixed target of Rabi crop cultivation in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.
According to Upazila Agriculture office sources, 2,220 hectares (ha) of land for mustard, 1,440 ha for maize, 800 ha for wheat and 1,800 ha for vegetables have been targeted for this Rabi season in the upazila. Mustard cultivation has already begun.
Due to untimely flood, low-lying croplands along different river banks in Nageshwari became damaged. Some lands remained fallow due to stranded water. These land pieces are being prepared for mustard farming. Mustard seeds of local BARI variety are thrown in these lands. Mustard cultivation will continue till last week of November.
Along with mustard sowing, lands are prepared for wheat, maize and ground nut cultivations. Shouldering ploughs and yokes, farmers are going to fields every day in the morning. By second week of December, seeds will be sowed in these lands.
To get higher prices, some growers have cultivated advance vegetables. In some areas, vegetable lifting and selling have begun. But in most areas, vegetable cultivation is still continuing. Also lentils are farmed in the upazila.
Farmer Mukul Mia of Balahat area at Narayanpur Union said, mustard fields have already been prepared; he will sow seeds within one/two days. Karim Mia of the same area said, he is preparing two bighas for maize cultivation.
Alauddin Sumon and Gafur Mia of Chharparh Village at Kochakata Union said, he is preparing his flood-damaged lands for advance mustard and wheat; they will throw seeds within one week.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shahriar Hossain said, seeds and fertilisers will be provided free of cost to 7,250 farmers in the upazila.






