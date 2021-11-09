Video
Trains run on risky Sylhet-Akhaura route

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Salauddin Suvo

The risky Sylhet-Akhaura rail route in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 8: Trains are running on the risky Sylhet-Akhaura rail route in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
The railway route has turned risky due to its old track lines. Over the time, culverts of the route became dilapidated with lose vaults and clips. In some points of the route, stones over the track lines have got sliding aside, and some other points have been bushy with creepers and plants.
Due to lack of repairing since its establishment during the British regime, the railline has been worse, it was learnt.
A visit found that a 45-kilometre line ranging from Sreemangal to Kulaura is having the same condition- missed clips, hooks, and scattered stones. Vaults of wood slippers have got disappeared. These have been stolen away.
Clips and hooks in stations like Bhanugachh, Shamshernagar, Manu, Tilagaon, Longla are missing.
Clips, hooks and other iron tools are being thieved unabated mostly in Manu, Tilagaon, and Longla areas, said rail labourers on condition of anonymity.
Gatemen of different rail gates are not working sincerely. Due to lack of duty by them, accidents are very frequent in these gates. The negligence by gatemen is a long problem.
There is norm for replacing the thieved tools immediately. But it is not taking place accordingly.
On an average, 16 intercity and local trains are running every day through the Sylhet-Akhaura route. Two years back, a culvert in Lawachhara National Uddayan area got collapsed due to heavy rain and hilly tide. Then the rail service was suspended for 13 hours.
Running trains got struck up for more than one time in Lawachhara hilly area due to faulty rain tracks.
Environment leaders in Kamalganj Upazila, Manjurul Ahmed Azad Manna, and Md Ahad Mia, and social activist Ruhul Islam Ridoy said, if the route is not repaired regularly, it will continue turning worse.
We drew the attention of authorities concerned for taking necessary step in this regard, they added.
Bhanugachh Station Master Kabir Ahmed and Shamshernagar Station Master Uttam Kumar said, it is the authority of engineering to look after the rail line. We come to know about stealing stones, clips and hooks, they added. "It is not our work to act. We will inform the authority officially," they maintained.
When asked, Sub-Assistant Engineering (Rail)-Sreemangal Gulzar Ahmed said, "We are used to replace hooks and clips regularly. But these are stolen away later. And again these are replaced. The rail line  of this section is not risky."
Besides, he added, stones will be dropped on the spots after having shortage of stones.
Collapsing trees over rain tracks is the reason of risk, he maintained.


