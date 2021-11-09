Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China builds mockup US Navy ships for missile target practice

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

WASHINGTON, Nov 8: China has built what appear to be full-scale outlines of American warships including an aircraft carrier, satellite imagery showed, possible targets to practise striking some of the most potent US weapons deployed in the Pacific.
The US Navy's carrier battle groups -- centered around massive aircraft carriers -- are among the most powerful weapons in the American arsenal. One is deployed with the 7th Fleet in the Pacific, watching over major flashpoint areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.
China has been developing anti-ship missiles for years, including ones capable of taking out aircraft carriers. In satellite images captured last month by Maxar Technologies and sent to AFP on Sunday, huge outlines of American naval vessels were seen in the Taklamakan Desert in China's western Xinjiang region.
They included at least one shaped like an aircraft carrier, and another in the form of a destroyer. One target was seen mounted on a rail transportation system. The full-scale structures included flat outlines as well as more sophisticated ones with what appeared to be instrumentation poles, according to the US Naval Institute.
"Analysis of historical satellite images shows that the carrier target structure was first built between March and April of 2019," the USNI report said. "It underwent several rebuilds and was then substantially dismantled in December 2019. The site came back to life in late September of this year and the structure was substantially complete by early October."
The USNI cited intelligence firm AllSource Analysis as saying the area has been used for testing ballistic missiles in the past. When asked about the images, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday that he was "not aware of the situation".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran bans newspaper that linked Khamenei to poverty
China builds mockup US Navy ships for missile target practice
Two-thirds of Americans against Biden second run
US high court to weigh FBI surveillance of a mosque
Season’s first snow in Beijing disrupts traffic
Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage
‘BJP to contest all 117 seats in punjab assembly polls’
Climate crisis could give nuclear energy a second wind


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft