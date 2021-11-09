US high court to weigh FBI surveillance of a mosque

WASHINGTON, Nov 8: The US Supreme Court on Monday will take up a case involving three Muslim men in California who say they were surveilled at their mosque by the FBI after the September 11, 2001 attacks based solely on their religion.

The three men -- Yassir Fazaga, imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation, along with Ali Uddin Malik and Yasser Abdelrahim -- say the FBI sent a confidential informant to several mosques in the county in 2006 and 2007, ordering the man to pose as a convert and gather information.

"The FBI employed a paid informant person with a prior criminal history to infiltrate these mosques," said Ahilan Arulanantham, a lawyer with the ACLU civil rights group who will represent the plaintiffs before the high court.

The ACLU says the informant recorded religious prayer groups in the mosque, leaving a secret recording device hidden in his car key fob, as well as secretly making videos in mosques, homes and businesses. Arulanantham said the informant "started, again at his FBI handlers' behalf, to try to incite violence, but he scared a bunch of people, when he was talking about things like bombing, Jihad and the war in Iraq and Afghanistan (and) they reported him to the FBI."






