Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:26 AM
Home Sports

Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

LAHORE, NOV 8: Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years in March-April, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday, despite England and New Zealand recently pulling out of matches there.
Australia will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 international.
"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.
The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand abandoned its tour over a security alert just as the two teams were due to kick off their first match in September.    -AFP


