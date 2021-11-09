

Yasir keen to serve Bangladesh in all three formats of cricket

Yasir was one of the seven cricketers who were called up on emergency basis following Bangladesh's disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign. It though appeared that he would be considered for three-match T20 International series against Pakistan due to power-hitting ability, Yasir basically aimed for big. In this bilateral series, Bangladesh will also play two Tests.

"It's not a matter of just power-hitting. I want to represent the country in the highest level in all three formats of the cricket. But if the team demands power-hitting from me, I will prepare myself that way," Yasir said on Monday.

Being called up to the national team is not new for Yasir but he is yet to make his debut, a thing that sometimes downs him mentally. He even needs to talk to his senior brothers to get out of this trauma. "It seems I have been called up to the national team for four or five times since 2019," he said.

"I actually talked to a senior brother in this regard. He told me that 'not many one can reach in a place, where you reached and if you think this way, it will be good for you...but if you think why they are not considering me for debut, you will be bothered. His suggestion gives me some peace. So when I feel down, thinking why I didn't get the chance of making debut, I just reminded myself what he said."

Yasir and other six players are now practicing under the supervision of Khaled Mahmud Sujon who was appointed as Bangladesh's team director.

"Sujon bhai said that it's a big opportunity for us and so we have to make it count," Yasir informed. He further said, Khaled Mahmud was working with their range hitting, bat swing, which is crucial to grow power-hitting ability in the T20 cricket.

"We knew that we need to fix some little things to improve in T20 cricket. Sujon bhai basically is giving importance on these issues," he remarked.

While Bangladesh produced worst performance in the T20 World Cup, having lost to Scotland in qualifying round and tasted defeat in all five matches in the Super 12, Yasir believes there is no technical issue rather Bangladesh were down mentally.

"It seems to me that there is no technical issue in our bad performance. We were just not fit mentally. We need to overcome in this area and then the things will be easier," he said, adding that he believes that six-hitting prowess comes from the mental courage.

"Boldness is important in hitting sixes. If you are not courageous enough, you can't hit sixes. So I think, we need to be bold in our approach," he concluded. -BSS





Yasir Ali, considered as one of the bright prospects of Bangladesh, aimed to serve the country in all three formats of cricket after being called up into the national fold for the upcoming bilateral series against Pakistan at home.Yasir was one of the seven cricketers who were called up on emergency basis following Bangladesh's disastrous Twenty20 World Cup campaign. It though appeared that he would be considered for three-match T20 International series against Pakistan due to power-hitting ability, Yasir basically aimed for big. In this bilateral series, Bangladesh will also play two Tests."It's not a matter of just power-hitting. I want to represent the country in the highest level in all three formats of the cricket. But if the team demands power-hitting from me, I will prepare myself that way," Yasir said on Monday.Being called up to the national team is not new for Yasir but he is yet to make his debut, a thing that sometimes downs him mentally. He even needs to talk to his senior brothers to get out of this trauma. "It seems I have been called up to the national team for four or five times since 2019," he said."I actually talked to a senior brother in this regard. He told me that 'not many one can reach in a place, where you reached and if you think this way, it will be good for you...but if you think why they are not considering me for debut, you will be bothered. His suggestion gives me some peace. So when I feel down, thinking why I didn't get the chance of making debut, I just reminded myself what he said."Yasir and other six players are now practicing under the supervision of Khaled Mahmud Sujon who was appointed as Bangladesh's team director."Sujon bhai said that it's a big opportunity for us and so we have to make it count," Yasir informed. He further said, Khaled Mahmud was working with their range hitting, bat swing, which is crucial to grow power-hitting ability in the T20 cricket."We knew that we need to fix some little things to improve in T20 cricket. Sujon bhai basically is giving importance on these issues," he remarked.While Bangladesh produced worst performance in the T20 World Cup, having lost to Scotland in qualifying round and tasted defeat in all five matches in the Super 12, Yasir believes there is no technical issue rather Bangladesh were down mentally."It seems to me that there is no technical issue in our bad performance. We were just not fit mentally. We need to overcome in this area and then the things will be easier," he said, adding that he believes that six-hitting prowess comes from the mental courage."Boldness is important in hitting sixes. If you are not courageous enough, you can't hit sixes. So I think, we need to be bold in our approach," he concluded. -BSS