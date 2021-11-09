Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled



Bangladesh national football team's Portuguese coach M�rio Lemos with the booters at practice on Monday in Sri Lanka. photo: BFF

As per the new schedule, the booters are to meet the East African rivals today at 4:30 pm at Colombo Racecourse Stadium. The other matches were rescheduled as well. Bangladesh's match against the Maldives is now on 12 November while the match against the Lankans is on 15 November.

After the match was rescheduled, the boys got extra time for practice on Monday and utilised the time well doing practice. Bangladesh had not faced the opponent before yet considering no alternative to winning it.

While Bangladesh is 187th in FIFA raking, opponent Seychelles is 199th. Ahead of the match, Bangladesh national football team's Portuguese coach M�rio Lemos said, "The prescheduled match was washed away by rain. Thus we got extra time for practice. Starting any tournament with a win is always important and we want to start this one with a win in the first match."

Bangladesh, Seychelles, Maldives and host Sri Lanka are playing in the four-nation invitational tournament.







