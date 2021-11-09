Six killed in road accidents

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Tangail and Barishal on Monday.

Our Tangail Correspondent writes three SSC candidates have been killed in Tangail's Ghatail after their motorcycle hit a roadside tree due to reckless driving.

Ghatail Police Station OC Azharul Islam Sarkar said the accident took place around 10:30am on Monday in the Dhalapara Chairman Bari intersection area on the Ghatail-Dhalapara Road in the upazila.

All three were students of Class X at Dhalapara SUP High School, said Rahedul Islam, the Officer-in-Charge of the Dhalapara Police Outpost in Ghatail.

Dhalapara Union Parishad Chairman Ezaharul Islam Bhuiyan told journalists that the three students had gone out on their motorcycle and were speeding when it veered out of control and hit a tree.

"The motorcycle was heavily damaged and the three students died on the spot." The OC said the bodies were handed over to the families.

Our Barishal Correspondent added three people were killed and one seriously injured in a road accident near Dap Dapia Zero Point area on Barishal Patuakhali Road on Monday morning at 6:00am.

The accident occurred when an auto tempo coming from Bakerganj collided head on with a microbus coming from the opposite direction leaving four people seriously injured.







