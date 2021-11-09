Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kamal urges Rohingyas not to engage in criminal activities

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 8: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday asked the Tourist Police to be stricter in ensuring security of tourists.
"Once, tourists feared to spend night at the Cox's Bazar sea beach as it was safe haven of thieves and snatchers. But during the incumbent government's tenure, the place is safe for tourists both in day and night," he said.
He was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the 8th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Tourist Police at the Cox's Bazar sea beach.
Asaduzzaman said the government has taken different initiatives including forming Bangladesh Tourist Police for expansion of tourism industry in the country.
He said Cox's Bazar Airport will be turned into an international airport.
The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to 11 lakh Rohingya people on humanitarian ground.
He urged the Rohingya people not to engage themselves with any kind of criminal activities.
Public Security Division Senior Secretary Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Additional Secretary Jahangir Alam, Tourist Police, Chattogram Range DIG Morshedul Anwar Khan, Bangladesh Police, Chattogram Range DIG Anwar Hossain and Cox's Bazar reserved woman seat lawmaker Kaniz Fatema Mostaq addressed the function, among others.
Earlier, the home minister inaugurated a three-day programme marking the founding anniversary by releasing pigeons and balloons at 3pm.
The programme began with a colorful procession from Sugandha Beach to Laboni Point at the Cox's Bazar Sea Beach. The minister joined it.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
Two brothers killed in UZ polls clash
Covid kills 6 more in 24 hrs
Rich countries ‘pushing back’ on paying for climate loss
Six killed in road accidents
Kamal urges Rohingyas not to engage in criminal activities
151 hospitalized with dengue
Charges framed against journo Kajol


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft