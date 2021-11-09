Kamal urges Rohingyas not to engage in criminal activities

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 8: Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday asked the Tourist Police to be stricter in ensuring security of tourists.

"Once, tourists feared to spend night at the Cox's Bazar sea beach as it was safe haven of thieves and snatchers. But during the incumbent government's tenure, the place is safe for tourists both in day and night," he said.

He was addressing as the chief guest a function marking the 8th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Tourist Police at the Cox's Bazar sea beach.

Asaduzzaman said the government has taken different initiatives including forming Bangladesh Tourist Police for expansion of tourism industry in the country.

He said Cox's Bazar Airport will be turned into an international airport.

The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to 11 lakh Rohingya people on humanitarian ground.

He urged the Rohingya people not to engage themselves with any kind of criminal activities.

Public Security Division Senior Secretary Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Additional Secretary Jahangir Alam, Tourist Police, Chattogram Range DIG Morshedul Anwar Khan, Bangladesh Police, Chattogram Range DIG Anwar Hossain and Cox's Bazar reserved woman seat lawmaker Kaniz Fatema Mostaq addressed the function, among others.

Earlier, the home minister inaugurated a three-day programme marking the founding anniversary by releasing pigeons and balloons at 3pm.

The programme began with a colorful procession from Sugandha Beach to Laboni Point at the Cox's Bazar Sea Beach. The minister joined it. -BSS







