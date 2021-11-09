151 hospitalized with dengue

Some 151 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 103 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 48 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 24,796 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 8. Among them, a total of 24,039 patients have returned home after recovery.









