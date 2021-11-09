Charges framed against journo Kajol

A Dhaka Court on Monday framed charges against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in three cases under the Digital Security Act.

After framing charges, Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal fixed January 2 for beginning the trial in the cases filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Hazaribagh and Kamrangirchar police stations.

Journalist Kajol, now on bail, pleaded innocence and demanded justice.

Barister Jotirmoy Barua, defence lawyer took part in discharge hearing and tribunal prosecutor Nazrul ZIslam Shamim opposed the discharge petition.

Three investigation officers of the cases have charged photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol with circulating indecent, defamatory, objectionable and fake information about some ministers, lawmakers and top Juba Mahila League leaders on Facebook.

According to the charge-sheet, Kajol published fake news on his Facebook page regarding the arrest and alleged crimes of expelled Juba Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papia.

Kajol went missing on March 10 in 2020 a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury. They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Juba Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papia.







