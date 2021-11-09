Dhaka Metro Rail to ensure orderly, safe, secure transportation in 2030

Two-storey subway metro rail line will be constructed in the capital. Some 9 lakh 24 thousand passengers will travel on the metro rail every day from 2030. As a result, the number of vehicles will be drastically reduced on the roads.

The information was given at a workshop titled Dhaka Metro Line 5 South Stakeholder organized by the Dhaka City Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) at a city hotel on Monday.

Road Transport and Highway Division Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, who was the chief guest at the workshop, said, "Through the Metro Rail, we will be able to ensure orderly, safe and secure communication for the city dwellers. As a result, we will be able to reduce the suffering of the people as well as the air pollution of the city."

"On the one hand, it will be possible to establish the traditional Dhaka as a liveable city in the heart of the world," Nazrul Islam added.

Initially the project will be implemented in all the areas of Dhaka where the construction of Metro Rail is feasible. The whole of Dhaka will be gradually brought under Metro Rail network. In addition to the elevated Metro Rail, two-storey subway Metro Rail will also be constructed in future. In the workshop the speakers said the government is working to implement 6 metro rail projects by 2030. The project is aimed at building a strong metro rail network with a total length of 129.901km (overhead 6.829km and underground 61.172km) and 105 stations (52 overhead and 53 underground).

On December 18 in 2012, one of the priorities of the government, Dhaka Month Rapid Transit Development Project or Metro Rail Project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Construction of MTR-6 is going on. The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 21,985.59 crore. Of this, JICA will provide Tk 16,594.48 crore as project assistance.

Land acquisition is underway for the construction of 31.241km MTR-1 within 2026 from Kamalapur to the Dhaka airport. Work is underway to construct 20km long MTR-5 North Route. Each train on this route will be able to carry 3,088 passengers in 30 minutes from Gabtali to Balurpara. Besides, 18km long MRT Line 2 from Kamalapur to Narayanganj will be constructed by 2030.

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in 2030-2031, a total of 21 crore 49 lakh 70 thousand working hours will be saved for the city dwellers. In addition, the release of 18.19 thousand tonnes of carbon and 5.63 thousand tonnes of other gas emissions into the air will be reduced due to the operation of Metro Rail by electricity.









