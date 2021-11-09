Railway gets automatic train washing plants

Bangladesh Railway on Monday introduced two automatic train washing plants, first ever in the country, in order to save time in washing trains as well as to reduce the consumption of water.

The plants are capable of recycling most of the water used to wash a train, thus saving up to 70 per cent water.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Monday inaugurated a plant in the Kamlapur Railway Station while Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated another plant in Rajshahi Railway Station.

The new plant will wash a train comprising 14 compartments within only 8 to 10 minutes.

It requires one and a half hours to clean a train following the existing manual system, said railway officials at the inauguration event.










