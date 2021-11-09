Video
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
BANKING EVENT

Bangladesh Krishi Bank gets 3 new DMDs

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh Krishi Bank promoted Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain and Salma Banu to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) recently as per a circular issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and they have joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) accordingly, says a press release.
Prior to his joining, Chanu Gopal Ghosh served successfully on promotion to the post of GM in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and later he served Bangladesh Krishi Bank as a General Manager (GM) of Kushtia Division.
He started his banking career in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation as a Senior Officer in 1996. He obtained MSS in Economics from Chittagong University and MBA from the University of Dhaka in Accounting and Information Systems. He also completed a course 'Certified Expert in Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime (CEAF)' from BIBM.
Mir Mofazzul Hossain served successfully at the Bangladesh Krishi Bank as a General Manager (GM). Prior to his promotion, he was the General Manager of Dhaka Division, Sylhet Division and LPO in Bangladesh Krishi Bank. He started his banking career in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) as a Senior Officer in 1996.
He also served the Palli Sanchay Bank as GM in admin and accounts division. Now he is in charge of International Accounts Division, Internal Control & Compliance Division and, in additional holding charge of Local Principal Office in BKB. He graduated with honours and completed the post graduation degree in Economics from Jahangirnagar University.
Salma Banu served successfully at the Rupali Bank Limited as a General Manager (GM). She was the General Manager (Admin and HR) of Rupali Bank Limited prior to her new promotion.
She started her banking career in Rupali Bank Limited as a Senior Officer through BRC in 1998. She graduated with honours and completed her post graduation degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka.



