

AIBL opens sub-branch at Mawa

Among others noted businessmen Md. Rashidul Haque Munna, Alhajj Ataur Rahman, Motahar Uddin Ahmed, General Secretary of Lohajang Press Club Manik Mia were also present on the occasion. Lohajang Branch Manager Zakiullah Siddique presided over the event. The programme was conducted by FAVP Md. Mostafa Kamal.

Alhajj Md. Harun-Ar-Rashid Khan said on this occasion that Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. was established not for making profit by doing business but for welfare of society. He invited all to use the blessing of Islamic banking services at the new branch. He also said, Islamic banking system can boost-up the country's economy.







