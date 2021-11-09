EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

BRUSSELS, Nov 8: European Union finance ministers will on Monday discuss a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc's budget rules to support investment and reduce debt.

Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up from 3.4% in September. Ministers are starting to worry that the rise might fuel stronger wage growth, creating an inflationary spiral.

"We always expected inflation numbers to pick up this year, but this has been faster than expected and we see levels we have not seen for a long time," a senior EU official involved in the meeting said. "The 4.1% should generate a discussion."

The October surge was mainly driven by a 23.5% jump in energy prices, which would eventually fall again, though probably not to the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

"We should come back to more benign inflation numbers, but the process will be slower than expected and the risk of second-round effects in wage formation is clearly something that needs to be taken seriously and monitored," the official said. The European Central Bank, which is in charge of keeping inflation at 2% over the medium term, will brief ministers. ECB chief economist Philip Lane, in comments published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Monday, reiterated the bank's message that high price growth is temporary. -Reuters















