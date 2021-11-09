Officials of DSE and LSE meet in London



Officials of the DSE and LSE pose for a photograph during a bilateral meeting in London recently.

During the meeting, led by DSE chairman Yunusur Rahman, various issues, including development activities of the capital market and the future prospects of Bangladesh's capital market were discussed, said a press release.

Rahamn said DSE is determined to take the capital market forward. The cooperation and experience of the London Stock Exchange Group would be helpful for the Dhaka Stock Exchange, he added.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) commissioner Prof. Dr. Shamsuddin Ahmed said the present commission is working relentlessly to build an equity market as well as a diversified market to increase the depth of the market.

Besides, the commission is working on various bonds, ETFs, derivatives products including green bonds and municipal bonds, he added.

The DSE delegation included DSE director Shakil Rizvi, managing director Tariq Amin Bhuiyan, general manager and company secretary Asadur Rahman, deputy general manager Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan, assistant general manager Ruhul Amin and deputy manager Shahadat Hossain.

The LSE delegation included Head of International Business Development at the Capital Market Tom Attenborough, Director of Business Development at Exchange Traded Products and International Order Book Lida Eslamy, Director of Africa and South Asian Strategy at the London Stock Exchange Group Ibukun Adebayo and Senior of Business Development Federica Giacometti.





