Stocks dip further as investors sell out shares

Stocks dipped further for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell out their shares, pulling down indices on the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, dipped further by 56.23 points or 0.82 per cent to 6,799, which is the lowest in nearly three months since August 19. The lead index of bourse lost more than 107 points within the past two trading sessions.

Two other indices declined as the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.28 points to 2,583 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 6.89 points to 1,437 at the close of the trading.

Turnover also dipped to Tk 10.75 billion on the DSE, down 6.11 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 11.45 billion.

Top negative index contributors were BATBC, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Beximco Pharma, United Power and Robi. These five stocks jointly contributed over 25 point fall of DSEX, according to amarstock.com.

More than 78 per cent of traded issues lost their price, as out of 376 issues traded, 295 declined, 55 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 922 million changing hands, followed by Genex Infosys (Tk 618 million), NRBC Bank (Tk 603 million), Orion Pharma (Tk 513 million) and IFIC Bank (481 million).

The newly listed Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainer's list for the second straight day, rising 10 per cent while Alif Manufacturing Company was the day's worst loser, losing 8.37 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 210 points to 19,868 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), eroded 125 points to 11,936.

Of the issues traded, 219 declined, 38 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.78 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 347 million.









