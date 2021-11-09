

PGCL holds its 22nd AGM

Pashchimanchal Gas Company Ltd (PGCL) organised its 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city recently, says a press release.Additional Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division and PGCL Chairman A K M Fazlul Haque presided over the meeting. Petro Bangla Chairman A B M Abdul Fattah, other PGCL Directors attended the meeting. Shareholders reviewed its financial statement for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and approved it. PGCL sold 1555.920MMCM Gas in the year. PGCL also deposit 102.03 crore taka at Govt treasury which is 48.29 per cent higher than last year.