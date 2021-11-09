

bKash relaunches digital payroll solution for RMG sector

With this new automated system, factory authorities now can disburse salary to the workers directly in a faster and effective way which will make the salary disbursement easier, safer and more transparent.

Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG sector. As a result, workers will be able to better manage their finances digitally by utilizing the salary received through bKash.

As part of it, bKash has already set up fair price shop 'Sulov Bazar' at the factory premises where workers can buy daily essentials through bKash payment as well as avail special discounts. It is also working on installing sanitary napkin vending machine for the female workers in the factories. Besides, bKash has been conducting researches and training programs in association with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) to make the workers aware about their financial management. bKash is also developing its merchant network in and around the labor-intensive areas to facilitate bKash payment for purchasing daily essentials.

In addition, bKash provides special care to the workers by setting up customer care centers in labor-intensive areas and also facilitates services like instant digital loan and savings from bank and NBFI for the NID verified accounts.

Recently, Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and K. M. Rezaul Hasanat, Chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group inaugurated the relaunch of Digital Payroll Solution of bKash at a city hotel in presence of the leading RMG entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, bKash also honored Viyellatex, a globally recognized Bangladeshi apparel manufacturer, for using its digital payroll solution as the first factory in 2015.

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Shwapna Bhowmick, Country Manager of Marks and Spencer, among others, were also present at the event.







bKash has relaunched its digital payroll solution to facilitate automated, easy, fast and affordable salary disbursement along with building a sustainable financial ecosystem for RMG workers, says a press release.With this new automated system, factory authorities now can disburse salary to the workers directly in a faster and effective way which will make the salary disbursement easier, safer and more transparent.Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG sector. As a result, workers will be able to better manage their finances digitally by utilizing the salary received through bKash.As part of it, bKash has already set up fair price shop 'Sulov Bazar' at the factory premises where workers can buy daily essentials through bKash payment as well as avail special discounts. It is also working on installing sanitary napkin vending machine for the female workers in the factories. Besides, bKash has been conducting researches and training programs in association with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) to make the workers aware about their financial management. bKash is also developing its merchant network in and around the labor-intensive areas to facilitate bKash payment for purchasing daily essentials.In addition, bKash provides special care to the workers by setting up customer care centers in labor-intensive areas and also facilitates services like instant digital loan and savings from bank and NBFI for the NID verified accounts.Recently, Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and K. M. Rezaul Hasanat, Chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group inaugurated the relaunch of Digital Payroll Solution of bKash at a city hotel in presence of the leading RMG entrepreneurs.On the occasion, bKash also honored Viyellatex, a globally recognized Bangladeshi apparel manufacturer, for using its digital payroll solution as the first factory in 2015.Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Shwapna Bhowmick, Country Manager of Marks and Spencer, among others, were also present at the event.