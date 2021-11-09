Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BYLC Ventures opens applications for fourth cohort

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

After completing three cohorts, BYLC Ventures started taking applications for its fourth cohort from November 1.
The start-up accelerator programme, which aims to provide support beyond funding to aspiring start-up founders, is looking for young entrepreneurs with dynamic ideas who can add value to the economy of Bangladesh.
The winning teams of Cohort 4 of BYLC Ventures will receive seed funding of Tk8 lakh with the option of a further Tk15 lakh in additional investment. The teams will also have access to a co-working space, mentoring, and a rigorous accelerator curriculum for six months.
With a vision to help passionate young founders with their big ideas, BYLC Ventures was launched in 2019.
The business accelerator training's goal is to fund Bangladesh's most promising founders, and support their leadership capabilities, business acumen, and help validate their big ideas.
It provides a set of acceleration support, including commercial space to work from, customised business training led by successful CEO-turned-mentors, and a suite of professional support such as legal, accounting, and corporate governance.
Sixteen start-ups have graduated under the BYLC Ventures programme and have created employment opportunities for over 250 people, and generated combined revenue of more than Tk2 crore.
The application window for the fourth cohort is open until November 25.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Krishi Bank gets 3 new DMDs
AIBL opens sub-branch at Mawa
EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform
Abul Khair Steel holds Engineer’s seminar in Sylhet
Tatas to take over, operate Air India by Jan 23, 2022
Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign
Officials of DSE and LSE meet in London
Stocks dip further as investors sell out shares


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft