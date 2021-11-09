

First Motorola Brand shop opens in Chattogram

This ceremony has inaugurated by the Executive director of Salextra Ltd the national partner ofMotorola Sakib Arafat and head of sales of Salextra Asifur Rahman Khan. Among others President of Sanmar Ocean City Shopping Complex Owners Association Asad Iftekhar, Senior Co-President Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury, Co-President Shahedul Islam Chowdhury, General Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Ullah.

Sakib Arafat Said, "Due to on growing demand of the customer, we have started our brand outlet. We are getting very good responses. As well as Chittagong, our Plan to establish own outlet in all over the country. Exclude Motorola Phone, there will be Motorola lifestyle products, accessories, etc. available in this brand shop.

Also, there is some attractive price on the smartphone here. Motorola is working tostart more Brand Shops. Very soon there will be some Brand Shop of Motorola in Dhaka City. This has been announced in this ceremony.







