GP begins delivery of iPhone 13 pre-orders

Grameenphone (GP) has started delivering pre-ordered Apple iPhone 13 series handsets to customers. Pre-orders placed through both online channels and the experience centre are being served seamlessly, added with attractive gift box offers from GP.

After the end of the pre order period on October 28 last, the deliveries for the handsets began, and shall continue the stocks last, says a press release.

GP believes in connecting people to what matters the most and continues to explore new avenues to serve customers better and meet their digital lifestyle needs.

GP began taking pre-orders for Apple iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max from October 22 to October 28, this year. The pre-order bundle offers included a GP branded polo shirt, laptop pouch, and wooden table organizer, along with free 14GB 4G internet, GP Star Platinum Plus status for 3 months, up to 36 months 0% EMI facility (with selected banks), 20% discount on device insurance subscription fee and exclusive Star partner discount coupons.

The pre-book offers were made available through GP Online Shop, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram.










