Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GP begins delivery of iPhone 13 pre-orders

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has started delivering pre-ordered Apple iPhone 13 series handsets to customers. Pre-orders placed through both online channels and the experience centre are being served seamlessly, added with attractive gift box offers from GP.
After the end of the pre order period on October 28 last, the deliveries for the handsets began, and shall continue the stocks last, says a press release.
GP believes in connecting people to what matters the most and continues to explore new avenues to serve customers better and meet their digital lifestyle needs.
GP began taking pre-orders for Apple iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max from October 22 to October 28, this year. The pre-order bundle offers included a GP branded polo shirt, laptop pouch, and wooden table organizer, along with free 14GB 4G internet, GP Star Platinum Plus status for 3 months, up to 36 months 0% EMI facility (with selected banks), 20% discount on device insurance subscription fee and exclusive Star partner discount coupons.
The pre-book offers were made available through GP Online Shop, GP Experience Gulshan, GP Experience GP House, and GP Experience Chattogram.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Krishi Bank gets 3 new DMDs
AIBL opens sub-branch at Mawa
EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform
Abul Khair Steel holds Engineer’s seminar in Sylhet
Tatas to take over, operate Air India by Jan 23, 2022
Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign
Officials of DSE and LSE meet in London
Stocks dip further as investors sell out shares


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft