realme launches smartphone GT NEO 2

Youth-favorite brand realme launched GT Neo 2, the best flagship smartphone of the year, in Bangladesh just five days after its global launch, says a press release.

The brand realme has been moving to high end phones recently and launched their annual flagship killer with NEO Design from its widely-acclaimed GT Series - realme GT NEO 2 - on Monday through a grand online launch event.

Along with this, another two phones - realme C25Y & narzo 50i and two top-notch devices - realme Pad & Band 2, have also been released in the Bangladeshi market for tech-savvy youth. Meanwhile, realme Buds Air 2 with stunning design and features has also been released in clear combination with GT NEO 2.

Equipped with 50MP AI triple camera, 5000mAh mega battery and 18W quick charge, smartphone users can enjoy non-stop usage with realme C25Y. Powered by Unisoc T610 Powerful Processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, users can buy this phone at BDT 13,990 only.

Meanwhile, narzo 50i which is an all-rounder smartphone will deliver exciting gaming experience for the users. With 5000mAh high-capacity battery and OTG reverse charge, the smartphone becomes the ultimate battery lifesaver. This phone is available in 4GB/64GB variant in Mint Green and Carbon Black. The phone is priced at BDT 10,990 only.

realme is moving to high-end technology and this time realme has launched the much-awaited realme Pad, which is 6.9mm ultra-slim. Equipped with Helio G80 Gaming Processor, realme Pad delivers excellent sound and viewing experience. The device can last for 65 days in standby, or deliver 12 straight hours of video viewing.

Available in two colors - Real Gold & Real Grey, this device is available at BDT 20,990 (3GB/32GB variant) and BDT 22,990 (4GB/64GB variant). Facilitated with 3.5cm large color display and smart AIoT control, realme Band 2 has also been launched which is priced at BDT 3,499. It features 90 sports modes and promises 12-day battery life. Moreover, realme Buds Air 2 with incredible features is available at BDT 3,499 only.

Besides, a live show on Daraz app will be held on realme and Daraz's social platform at 9pm on 9 November where renowned influencers of the country will share details about realme's incredible offers during 11:11 campaign. GT NEO 2 will be available in Daraz for 36,990 during the first online sale on the 15th of November 2021.










