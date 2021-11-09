

Energypac inaugurates 3S Center in Ctg

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam attended the event as the chief guest along with EPGL CEO and MD Humayun Rashid, says a press release.

EPGL is the sole distributor of China's number one marine engine brand YC Diesel Marine Engine in Bangladesh and the top-quality engine is used in various vessels for ensuring safe and efficient performances.

With its growing popularity in Bangladesh, there is already one state-of-the-art YC Diesel Marine Engine "3S Center" in Dhaka. And now EPGL has extended its services to Chattogram as well to provide prompt customer experience with genuine spare parts and superior service assurances.

Highlighting the prospects of this new addition to EPGL's operations in the commercial capital, Humayun Rashid said: "Bangladesh is a riverine country, and our lifeline depends on the wellness of water resources. Thus, the government has formulated a 100-year long comprehensive plan focusing on economic growth by developing our water resources. Energypac is fully aligned with the government's vision, and we are working towards creating employment opportunities, thus expediting the growth of the nation. We focus on customer service, superior quality, and training."

He also stated: "Bangladesh is a very big market and full of opportunities. But to seize these opportunities, we need to be changed and adopt the policies. Chattogram is our port city; it's like Shanghai, the biggest business hub in the country.

"I am very pleased to inaugurate a marine engine 3S Center in Chattogram. This attests to our efforts to excel ourselves in the field of power, energy, and engineering'.

Mahbubul Alam also appreciated the step, saying - "Energypac's commitment towards the growth of the industry has been noticeable for a long time, and with this new 3S Center, it has been proven again that Energypac is working for the country's people and its economy."









