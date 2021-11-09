Video
Japanese envoy meets CCCI President in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki (extreme right) meets Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam at the CCCI office in the port city on Sunday

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, made a courtesy call on and exchanged views with Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) at its office on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Ito Naoki, said Japan will always help Bangladesh to ensure its development.
Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Chattogram Chamber, JETRO and JBCCI, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said that the MoU was helping to strengthen trade relations between Bangladesh and Japan.
He described the Bay of Bengal Growth Summit, planned under the MoU, as a commendable step towards celebrating the golden jubilee of 50 years of good relations between Japan and Bangladesh in next year.
The ambassador Ito Naoki assured all-out cooperation from the embassy. He also said that the MoU will open a new era for trade and business between the two countries.
CCCI President Mahbubul Alam sought cooperation of the Japanese Embassy for the Bay of Bengal Growth Summit and stressed on organizing bilateral trade tours between Japan and Bangladesh. Directors of CCCI and high officials of Japanese embassy attended the view exchanging meeting.       -BSS


