BEPZA gets new executive chairman

Member (Investment promotion) of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid and Acting Director of Kido Dhaka Co. ltd. Ahn Young Dae Joseph, exchange documents after signing an investment agreement in presence of newly joined Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and former Executive Chairman Major General Nazrul Islam (standing behind among others), at the BEPZA office in Dhaka on Monday.

In his adorned service life, Major General Ziaur Rahman also served at various capacities at Battalion level. Moreover, he has served at the UN mission in Haiti and Sudan.





Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc has taken over the charge of the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Monday. He replaced Major General Md Nazrul Islam.Before joining BEPZA, Major General Ziaur Rahman was General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 7 Infantry Division. Prior to that, he served as the Defence Adviser of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India.His Military career spanned over command, staff and instructional appointments. He served as Logistics Staff Officer and also as Operations, Planning and Intelligence Staff Officer at Brigade, Army Training and Doctrine Command and Army Headquarters. He also served in the prestigious appointment of 'Directing Staff' at the Defence Services Command and Staff College of Bangladesh and Instructor at Bangladesh Military Academy.