Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:22 AM
S Korean firm Kido to invest $31.17m in Adamjee EPZ

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Business Correspondent

South Korean company M/s Kido Dhaka co. Limited will invest $31.17 million to set up a high end garments and sportswear manufacturing industry in Adamjee Export processing zone (EPZ).
The company signed an agreement in this regard with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at the BEPZA complex on Monday, says a BEPZA press release.
The industry when set up will create employment opportunity for 6,040 Bangladeshi  nationals.
Member (Investment promotion) of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid and Acting Director  of Kido Dhaka Co. ltd. Ahn Young Dae Joseph signed the agreement on behalf of  their respective sides in presence of newly joined Executive Chairman of  BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and former Executive  Chairman Major General Nazrul Islam.
Speaking on the occasion, Nazrul said Kido is a renowned sportswear  manufacturing industry of South Korea. They also have five plants in Vietnam,  Myanmar and Indonesia.
The company expressed their hope to invest more in Bangladesh through  acquiring the closed industrial plants of EPZs, he added.
This foreign owned company will produce annually two million pieces of  cloths jacket, motorcycle safety jacket leather and fibre jacket, work  jacket, sports jacket, baby warmer and PPE.
Among others, member Faruque Alam, member Nafisa Banu, Secretary Zakir  Hossain Chowdhury, General manager Nazma Binte Alamgir, General manager  Tanvir Hossain and General manager Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were also present  at the event.


