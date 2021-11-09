S Korean firm Kido to invest $31.17m in Adamjee EPZ

South Korean company M/s Kido Dhaka co. Limited will invest $31.17 million to set up a high end garments and sportswear manufacturing industry in Adamjee Export processing zone (EPZ).

The company signed an agreement in this regard with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at the BEPZA complex on Monday, says a BEPZA press release.

The industry when set up will create employment opportunity for 6,040 Bangladeshi nationals.

Member (Investment promotion) of BEPZA, Ali Reza Mazid and Acting Director of Kido Dhaka Co. ltd. Ahn Young Dae Joseph signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides in presence of newly joined Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and former Executive Chairman Major General Nazrul Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazrul said Kido is a renowned sportswear manufacturing industry of South Korea. They also have five plants in Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia.

The company expressed their hope to invest more in Bangladesh through acquiring the closed industrial plants of EPZs, he added.

This foreign owned company will produce annually two million pieces of cloths jacket, motorcycle safety jacket leather and fibre jacket, work jacket, sports jacket, baby warmer and PPE.

Among others, member Faruque Alam, member Nafisa Banu, Secretary Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General manager Nazma Binte Alamgir, General manager Tanvir Hossain and General manager Khorshid Alam of BEPZA were also present at the event.

















