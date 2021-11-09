Video
Cumulative NPL of 6 state banks stand at Tk 43,836 crore

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

The cumulative non-performing loans (NPL) of six state-owned commercial banks (SCBs) currently stand at Tk 43,836 crore against that of the combined figure of Tk 49,191 crore of 42 private commercial banks (PCBs).
For years, Bangladesh Bank (BB) - the central bank - has been underscoring the need for state-owned banks to strengthen the recovery of loans lying  pecialize by defaulters, many  pecial.
At the same time, banks have been advised to take necessary steps in meeting the capital deficit and creating a professional asset liability management ecosystem.
Md Serajul Islam, central bank's spokesperson and executive director, told UNB that the stressed assets of the state-owned banks increased "marginally due to the higher volume of total outstanding loans".
The amount of outstanding loans rose by more than 3percent to Tk 12,13,164 billion as of June 30, 2021, from Tk 11776.59 billion quarter on quarter, as per BB data in UNB's possession.
Janata Bank Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad admitted the growing stressed assets problem in the economy.
"We have already taken some steps as per the central bank's guideline to increase the recovery of NPL, and working to reducing bad loans of Janata Bank," he said.
However, he claimed that the state-owned banks have been doing well in sectors like remittance, agriculture loan disbursement and recovery, implementation of stimulus loan disbursement other than loan recovery from large industries.
"The state banks work with some limitations which also affect loan recovery from the top defaulters," he said. But the recovery of NPL of four large state-owned banks is not satisfactory, if figures are to go by.
In the first six months of this year, Sonali Bank set a target of collecting Tk 350 crore from the top 20 defaulters, but only Tk 10 crore was recovered. Janata Bank collected Tk 7 crore against the target of Tk 800 crore, Agrani recovered Tk 36 crore against the target of Tk 240 crore and Rupali collected only Tk 38 lakh against Tk 220 crore target.
The NPL of state-owned  pecialized banks also increased from Tk 2,038 crore to Tk 2,456 crore in H1 of the year.    -UNB


