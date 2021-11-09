Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Aziz Pipe shuts down output on financial crisis

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Correspondent

Aziz Pipes listed in the capital market has declared production shutdown due to various problems including working capital crisis, financial crisis, raw material problem, bank loan and other complexities.
The loss-making company has announced that it will stop production from Monday (November 8). Production will continue to stop until the problem is resolved and the situation is favorable.
Aziz Pipe authorities told the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that the board of directors has stopped production at the factory due to lack of working capital, complications with bank loans, financial crisis, raw material problems and shortage of stocks. It will resume production once all problems are resolved.
Earlier, on January 11 this year, the company announced a temporary shutdown. At the time, Aziz Pipes reported that the PVC supplier was not delivering the resin in time due to coronavirus pandemic and the stock had run out. Raw material prices have increased abnormally in local market. As a result, the company is having problems in producing products.
However, the company announced the resumption of production on October 1, nine months after the announcement. But before announcement of resuming production its share price rose abnormally in the stock market.
Despite being at loss, the price of the company share rose to Tk165 per share. However, after this unusual price increase, the price falls again. Even then, the company's shares are being traded at Tk100 per share.
Aziz Pipes, which was listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the year 1986 decided not to pay any dividend to investors for the year ended June 30, 2021 despite such prices. Earlier, in the year 2020, the company paid only 1 per cent cash dividend to investors.
Meanwhile, the company has also registered its losses in the first quarter of the current financial year (July to September, 2021). In this quarter the loss per share has been Tk1.33. At the same time last year, the loss per share was 7 paisa. As time goes by, the company's losses are getting heavier.
In addition to losses, the company's asset value per share has also negatively affected. At the end of September this year, the company's asset value per share stood at a negative Tk16.41 which was Tk15.9 at the end of last June.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Krishi Bank gets 3 new DMDs
AIBL opens sub-branch at Mawa
EU ministers to discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform
Abul Khair Steel holds Engineer’s seminar in Sylhet
Tatas to take over, operate Air India by Jan 23, 2022
Xiaomi announces exciting 11.11 offline store campaign
Officials of DSE and LSE meet in London
Stocks dip further as investors sell out shares


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft