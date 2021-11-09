Aziz Pipe shuts down output on financial crisis

Aziz Pipes listed in the capital market has declared production shutdown due to various problems including working capital crisis, financial crisis, raw material problem, bank loan and other complexities.

The loss-making company has announced that it will stop production from Monday (November 8). Production will continue to stop until the problem is resolved and the situation is favorable.

Aziz Pipe authorities told the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that the board of directors has stopped production at the factory due to lack of working capital, complications with bank loans, financial crisis, raw material problems and shortage of stocks. It will resume production once all problems are resolved.

Earlier, on January 11 this year, the company announced a temporary shutdown. At the time, Aziz Pipes reported that the PVC supplier was not delivering the resin in time due to coronavirus pandemic and the stock had run out. Raw material prices have increased abnormally in local market. As a result, the company is having problems in producing products.

However, the company announced the resumption of production on October 1, nine months after the announcement. But before announcement of resuming production its share price rose abnormally in the stock market.

Despite being at loss, the price of the company share rose to Tk165 per share. However, after this unusual price increase, the price falls again. Even then, the company's shares are being traded at Tk100 per share.

Aziz Pipes, which was listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the year 1986 decided not to pay any dividend to investors for the year ended June 30, 2021 despite such prices. Earlier, in the year 2020, the company paid only 1 per cent cash dividend to investors.

Meanwhile, the company has also registered its losses in the first quarter of the current financial year (July to September, 2021). In this quarter the loss per share has been Tk1.33. At the same time last year, the loss per share was 7 paisa. As time goes by, the company's losses are getting heavier.

In addition to losses, the company's asset value per share has also negatively affected. At the end of September this year, the company's asset value per share stood at a negative Tk16.41 which was Tk15.9 at the end of last June.



