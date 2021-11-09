1st chunk of Metro Rail likely to be launched in December

The overall progress of construction of MRT Line-6 stood at 72 percent in October this year while the progress of the third phase from Uttara to Agargaon has been at 89.61 percent. The progress of Motijheel section from Agargaon in the second phase is 70.56 percent.

Preliminary activities including land acquisition and detailed design from Motijheel to Kamalapur are underway. Similarly, the integrated progress in the procurement of electrical and mechanical systems, rail crossings, and fixing depot equipment stood at 67.0 percent.

The latest report of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) unveils this development. As per the report, the MRT project has a total of 6 packages. Details of the package-based progress are as follows.

Package-1 include Depot Area Land Development which started on September 8, 2016 and ended on January 31, 2018. The real progress of this package is 100 percent. Package-2 includes Depot area construction work which started on 13 September 2017.

Out of total 52 infrastructures to be built inside the depot, 32 infrastructures have been completed. The remaining work in the depot area is nearing completion. The overall work of the depot is expected to be completed by December next. Its actual progress is 96.50 percent.

Package-3 and 4 include construction of 11.63 km viaducts and 9 stations from North to Agargaon and work on both packages started on August 1, 2017.

These include service transfer, check boring, test pile, main pile, pile cap, eye-girder, precast segment casting, pier head; installation of parapet wall over viaduct, construction of long span balanced cantilever, sub-structure of all stations, conservatory roofing, roofing and plastering.

Construction of steel roof structure has been completed. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing works and construction of entry-exit structures are underway at 9 stations from North to Agargaon. The combined real progress is 86.8 percent.

Package-5 includes construction of 3.195 km viaduct and 3 stations from Agargaon to Karwan Bazar. The actual work of this package started on August 1, 2018. The progress in construction of Metrorail Exhibition and Information Center is underway in North Depot area and at 98.75 percent. Out of 3.195 km viaduct, 2.650 km viaduct is visible and progress is 74.92 percent.

Package-6 includes construction of 4.922 km viaduct and 4 stations from Karwan Bazar to Motijheel. Its actual work started on August 1, 2018 and will include installation of OCS mast on the viaduct from Karwan Bazar to Shahbag and from Raju Chattar to Shapla Chattar. Out of 4.922 km viaduct, 4.105 km is visible and progress is 75.73 percent.

Package-7 is related to electrical and mechanical system and its work started from July 2018. The actual progress is 78.10 percent.

Package-7 also includes Rolling Stock Rail Coach and Depot Equipment Collection and actual work of this package started on 13th September 2017 and progress is 58.92 percent.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Implementation of the project is going on very well." Concerned people are hoping that it will be completed before the stipulated time. The first part may be launched in December next year.

"This dream project will end without increasing time and cost," he added.















