Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
RAB arrests six ‘Kishore Gang’ members in Khulna

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six active members of a 'Kishore Gang' from different areas of the city on Sunday night.
The elite force members also seized the drugs, drug-taking instruments and a sharp knife from their possession, said a RAB-6 press release on Monday.
Legal and Media Officer of RAB-6 Bazlur Rahman said, on secret information, RAB men in plain clothes arrested the 'Kishore Gang' members from city's Nirala, No-05 Ghat Area and Station Road, the release added.



