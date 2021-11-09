RAB arrests six ‘Kishore Gang’ members in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six active members of a 'Kishore Gang' from different areas of the city on Sunday night.

The elite force members also seized the drugs, drug-taking instruments and a sharp knife from their possession, said a RAB-6 press release on Monday.

Legal and Media Officer of RAB-6 Bazlur Rahman said, on secret information, RAB men in plain clothes arrested the 'Kishore Gang' members from city's Nirala, No-05 Ghat Area and Station Road, the release added.