Poverty can be eliminated with existing resources: Wahid Uddin

Noted economist of the country Prof. Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud on Sunday said poverty could be eliminated with the existing resources of the country.

Poverty elimination from the country can be ensured by using its existing resources. However, political intention is urgent to do this.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, also a former advisor to the former caretaker government, made the remarks while delivering the speech at the BIDS Public Lecture on 'Markets, Morals and Development' on Sunday.

The programme was organized by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) held in Dhaka.

He said that it's increasingly being recognized that there is something grievously wrong with the contemporary global economic order with its supremacy of the market - an economic order that is characterized by instability and unprecedented inequality amidst plenty and is posing threat to the very sustainability of the global environmental habitat.

Economics as a discipline is derided, rightly or wrongly, for seeming to lend legitimacy to this market system that lacks compassion and is prey to private corporate interest, he added.

He said students and policymakers are also increasingly being frustrated by a seeming

disconnect between the real-life happenings and the economics they study or the economic policy advice they get. These concerns have led to a rethinking of economics as a discipline but much of it has arisen in the context of the Western economies.

Oxford and Cambridge Universities, for example, have even set up a network called Institute of New Economic Thinking.

My objective, or shall I say my mission, behind this book is to add a developing country perspective that is largely missing in these debates. At the same time to reassess what could be called 'useful economics' in the context of these countries. Now, that's a lofty mission and I can only hope to initiate a process of interrogating some ideas in the hope that others will join, he added.

It is undeniable that knowledge in development policy analysis, as in economics and other disciplines generally, originates from the rich-country institutions, with the academics in the elite institutions there playing the agenda-setting and gate-keeping role.

This may create a mismatch between what is academically rewarding within those institutional cultures and what the policymakers in the Global South may actually need for practical purposes, he further added.

Referring to some economics textbooks originating from the West, such as Paul Samuelson's 'Economics: An Introductory Analysis' is arguably the best-known textbook on introductory economics ever written with its 19th edition since 1948.

he said that the book is replete with examples ranging from the US families, firms, labour unions and government activities to even the racial issues in that country. For the developing country students, this is certainly not the ideal way of relating textbook economics to real life experience.

He said that the performance of an economy depends to a large extent on whether markets work badly or efficiently and the functioning of markets, in turn, is determined not only by the quality of the regulatory framework under which they operate but also by the socio-cultural institutions in which they are embedded.

The varieties of market institutions in the less developed countries also make it difficult to predict the outcomes of market intervention policies, such as the enforcement of an anti-monopoly regulation or the introduction of a value-added tax, he added.

He said while all the actors involved are looking after their self-interest, the extent to which Adam Smith's so-called 'invisible hand' of the market driven by self-seeking behavior results in public welfare thus depends on the socio-cultural settings into which the system is embedded.

Proponents of globalisation typically argue, and rightly so in most cases, that the poor countries would be poorer without freer trade. The critics, on the other hand, point out various biases in the global arrangements, such as under the WTO, in favour of the richer and more powerful countries, he said.

Regarding income inequality, wealth concentration and the price mechanism, Prof Mahmud said at a time of unprecedented concentration of wealth in the global economy, one of the major sources of discontents about the discipline of economics is that it has not got much to say in its theoretical constructs about justice and fairness in income distribution.