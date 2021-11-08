Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS) has protested the government's decision to hike the diesel-run bus fare by 27 per cent per kilometre after the owners went on a wildcat strike against rise in fuel price.

The fare hike was announced on Sunday after a meeting with the bus owners in Dhaka. It prompted the owners to call off the strike enforced on Friday morning. It will

be effective from Monday.

The JKS also protested its exclusion from the meeting.

It will hold a press conference on Monday to give details on its protest against the new fare, said the organization's Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.

In a state JKS also said the government had illegally increased the price of diesel and kerosene by 23 per cent without holding a public hearing. -UNB







