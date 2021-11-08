Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (JKS) has protested the government's decision to hike the diesel-run bus fare by 27 per cent per kilometre after the owners went on a wildcat strike against rise in fuel price.
The fare hike was announced on Sunday after a meeting with the bus owners in Dhaka. It prompted the owners to call off the strike enforced on Friday morning. It will
    be effective from Monday.
The JKS also protested its exclusion from the meeting.
It will hold a press conference on Monday to give details on its protest against the new fare, said the organization's Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury.
In a state JKS also said the government had illegally increased the price of diesel and kerosene by 23 per cent without holding a public hearing.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poverty can be eliminated with existing resources: Wahid Uddin
Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike
Mayor’s aide nabbed for Cumilla violence
Khaleda released from hospital, returns home
Babar, Malik lead Pakistan into T20 WC semi against Australia
India eliminated, New Zealand storm  into T20 WC semis
Transport strike takes serious toll on maritime trade
Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft