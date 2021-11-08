Mayor’s aide nabbed for Cumilla violence

Cumilla, Nov 7, Police have arrested Moinuddin Ahmed Babu an aide to the Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, from Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila over communal attack in Cumilla on October 13.

Kotwali Police Station OC Anwarul Azim said a team of the law enforcers nabbed him from Sajek area during a drive on Saturday night.

Police have brought him to Cumilla and showed him arrested in two cases -- filed following the incident. Police produced him before a court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Iqbal Hossen, who was arrested for putting the Holy Quran at a puja Mandap leading to communal attack in several districts, said Babu was among the instigators of the communal attack in Cumilla, according to police.

Babu is known among locals as the personal secretary to the Cumilla mayor, but Mayor Sakku earlier said he did not have a PS. He, however, admitted that Babu often accompanied him. Apart from Babu, police also arrested two others in connection with the cases.










