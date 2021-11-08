Khaleda released from hospital, returns home



BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital as her condition improved on Sunday .PHOTO: OBSERVER

A member of Khaleda Zia's press wing, Shairul Kabir Khan, told the Daily Observer that BNP Chairperson reached her home Firoza in Gulshan from the hospital at 5:30pm. Sharmila Rahman, wife of Arafat Rahman Koko was with her at that time.

BNP Chariperson's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, told journalists, "Khaleda Zia's physical condition is relatively good but she needs to be taken out of the country quickly for proper treatment."

Hundreds of party leaders and activists gathered there as Khaleda Zia was picked up from the hospital. A large crowd kept moving forward with Khaleda Zia's car chanting slogans. A strong police guard followed her car.

On October 12, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital. Her body temperature had been fluctuating since a few days. She underwent various tests in the last two weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

A 1.2 cm lump of was found on her body. A biopsy was carried out and samples sent for test in laboratories at home and abroad. According to the country's biopsy report, Khaleda Zia got treatment at the hospital. However, details of the biopsy report were not disclosed.

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various complications including arthritis, diabetes, dental and eye problems for many years. On April 11, she was infected with coronavirus.

After recovering from coronavirus at home, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 26 with physical complications.

She was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at one stage due to breathing problem. She was in CCU for about two months. On June 19, she returned home.

In the meantime, Khaleda Zia completed her coronavirus vaccine course from Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Mohakhali.

Khaleda Zia was sent to jail on February 8 in 2016 after being convicted in a corruption case. In the wake of the Corona epidemic, the government released her on parole on March 25 last year. So far, Khaleda Zia's release has been extended in three phases.







BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home from Evercare Hospital on Sunday after 24 days treatment.A member of Khaleda Zia's press wing, Shairul Kabir Khan, told the Daily Observer that BNP Chairperson reached her home Firoza in Gulshan from the hospital at 5:30pm. Sharmila Rahman, wife of Arafat Rahman Koko was with her at that time.BNP Chariperson's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, told journalists, "Khaleda Zia's physical condition is relatively good but she needs to be taken out of the country quickly for proper treatment."Hundreds of party leaders and activists gathered there as Khaleda Zia was picked up from the hospital. A large crowd kept moving forward with Khaleda Zia's car chanting slogans. A strong police guard followed her car.On October 12, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital. Her body temperature had been fluctuating since a few days. She underwent various tests in the last two weeks after being admitted to the hospital.A 1.2 cm lump of was found on her body. A biopsy was carried out and samples sent for test in laboratories at home and abroad. According to the country's biopsy report, Khaleda Zia got treatment at the hospital. However, details of the biopsy report were not disclosed.Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various complications including arthritis, diabetes, dental and eye problems for many years. On April 11, she was infected with coronavirus.After recovering from coronavirus at home, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 26 with physical complications.She was taken to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at one stage due to breathing problem. She was in CCU for about two months. On June 19, she returned home.In the meantime, Khaleda Zia completed her coronavirus vaccine course from Sheikh Russell National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in Mohakhali.Khaleda Zia was sent to jail on February 8 in 2016 after being convicted in a corruption case. In the wake of the Corona epidemic, the government released her on parole on March 25 last year. So far, Khaleda Zia's release has been extended in three phases.