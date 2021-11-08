Transport strike takes serious toll on maritime trade

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 7: The overall foreign trade has been badly affected following countrywide indefinite transport strike over fuel price hike for the last three days.

The shipment of export cargo and delivery of import cargo have totally been suspended following the transport strike.

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, a total of 66 vessels including 8 container vessels are now waiting in the outer anchorage while 15 including 9 container vessels have been waiting in the main jetties of the Port.

Besides, a total of 38,783 (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) TEUs of containers have now been stockpiled in the CPA storage sheds against the storage capacity of 49,019 TEUs.

Muhammad Omar Faruk, secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer that the situation of the Chattogram Port would go beyond the control, if such a circumstance would continue further.

He claimed that the shipment of all cargoes including containers export cargo had remained totally suspended for the strike.

Moreover, delivery of all types of cargoes from the

port remained suspended since Friday last.

When contacted, Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of BGMEA told the Daily Observer that the shipment of export RMG cargo had been affected badly.

He also said that the delivery of cargo imported for RMG factories had been remained suspended since Friday.

He apprehended that the situation of RMG sector would be seriously disrupted had the strike continued further.

Meanwhile, all 19 private off-dock depots have now been going to witness a severe congestion.

Presently over 53,000 TEUs of containers including 9,700 exports and 8,400 import containers have been lying in all 19 private ICDs.

The nationwide strike continued for the third day on Sunday after the government raised diesel and kerosene prices by 23 percent citing volatility in global prices.

Exporters and importers say the additional cost of business due to the strike will ultimately pass on to the consumers. No trucks or lorries entered or left the port during the strike.

Worker and owner leaders of truck, covered van and other freight associations were the first to go on strike on Friday after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15. Bus owners' organisations joined the strike later.

Strike hit Buses and trucks had not been running throughout the country since Friday strike till Sunday government and bus owners reached an agreement for bus fare hike.

Meanwhile, the city people suffered untold due to transport strike.

Many people seeking to travel for various reasons were left stranded due to the strike.

Motorcycles, autorickshaws and rickshaws charged double fares cap[italizing the situation. Only private cars, CNG autorickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the city roads. People were found walking towards their destinations.

Meanwhile, the Transport owners demanded a 40 percent hike in bus fares per kilometre after the government raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent.

The proposal was tabled at a fare review meeting with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.

The meeting led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder started at the BRTA office in Dhaka at 11:30 am on Sunday amid a three-day nationwide strike demanding a fare hike.

In 2015, the government set the price per kilometre travelled at Tk 1.70 for city buses and Tk 1.60 for minibuses. They also set the minimum price for a bus journey at Tk 7 for city buses and Tk 5 for minibuses.









