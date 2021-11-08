Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 7:  Jatiya Sramik League leader Jahirul Islam Sikder has died from bullet wounds at Cox's Bazar's Jhilongja, triggering protests from members of the party in the area.
Jahirul breathed his last around 1:00pm while being treated at a private hospital in Chattogram.
After news of the death of Jahirul, 56, the president of the district Sramik League unit, spread on Sunday, other leaders and members of the organisation blocked Cox's Bazar Link Road, setting car tires on fire in protest.
The outcry caused stores to shut down, while many vehicles were stranded on the road due to the blockade. The organisation's General Secretary Shafiullah Ansari said Jahirul died around 1:00pm at Chattogram Medical Hospital.
His brother Kudrat Ullah Sikder is the Awami League General Secretary of Jhilongja Union and a member candidate for Ward No. 4 of the union. He is contest the upcoming election on November 11.
"Kudrat and Jahirul were discussing the election with party members and supporters on Friday night when assailants arrived on a motorcycle, fired bullets
    and hacked them before fleeing. Three people suffered bullet wounds in the incident." Shafiullah said.
"The locals rushed them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Kudrat was transferred to Chattogram that night in critical condition. On Saturday morning, Jahirul was also sent to Chattogram after his condition deteriorated."
Relatives have alleged that members of opposition parties in the Union Parishad election carried out the attack.
Besides filing a case over the matter, a protest to demand the arrest and punishment of those responsible will be announced after funeral prayers, Shafiullah added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poverty can be eliminated with existing resources: Wahid Uddin
Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike
Mayor’s aide nabbed for Cumilla violence
Khaleda released from hospital, returns home
Babar, Malik lead Pakistan into T20 WC semi against Australia
India eliminated, New Zealand storm  into T20 WC semis
Transport strike takes serious toll on maritime trade
Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft