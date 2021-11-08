Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 7: Jatiya Sramik League leader Jahirul Islam Sikder has died from bullet wounds at Cox's Bazar's Jhilongja, triggering protests from members of the party in the area.

Jahirul breathed his last around 1:00pm while being treated at a private hospital in Chattogram.

After news of the death of Jahirul, 56, the president of the district Sramik League unit, spread on Sunday, other leaders and members of the organisation blocked Cox's Bazar Link Road, setting car tires on fire in protest.

The outcry caused stores to shut down, while many vehicles were stranded on the road due to the blockade. The organisation's General Secretary Shafiullah Ansari said Jahirul died around 1:00pm at Chattogram Medical Hospital.

His brother Kudrat Ullah Sikder is the Awami League General Secretary of Jhilongja Union and a member candidate for Ward No. 4 of the union. He is contest the upcoming election on November 11.

"Kudrat and Jahirul were discussing the election with party members and supporters on Friday night when assailants arrived on a motorcycle, fired bullets

and hacked them before fleeing. Three people suffered bullet wounds in the incident." Shafiullah said.

"The locals rushed them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Kudrat was transferred to Chattogram that night in critical condition. On Saturday morning, Jahirul was also sent to Chattogram after his condition deteriorated."

Relatives have alleged that members of opposition parties in the Union Parishad election carried out the attack.

Besides filing a case over the matter, a protest to demand the arrest and punishment of those responsible will be announced after funeral prayers, Shafiullah added.









