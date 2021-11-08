Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4 more die of Covid in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,895. Some 178 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,571,013.   
Besides, 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing
    up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,534,825, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.02 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 15,234 samples.
Among the four deceased, three were men and one was woman. Of them, one was between 51to 60 and three were above 60 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,856 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,039 were women.
Around 43.3 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.5 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected nearly 250 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 226 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poverty can be eliminated with existing resources: Wahid Uddin
Jatri Kalyan Samity protests latest transport fare hike
Mayor’s aide nabbed for Cumilla violence
Khaleda released from hospital, returns home
Babar, Malik lead Pakistan into T20 WC semi against Australia
India eliminated, New Zealand storm  into T20 WC semis
Transport strike takes serious toll on maritime trade
Death of Sramik League leader triggers protests in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
Transport fare, fuel price hike a trick to loot people: BNP
Bangladesh reports six deaths from Covid
Woman fined for molasses adulteration in Natore
HC rules for compensating Satkhira boy who lost limbs after electrocution
Bangladesh joins pledge to end deforestation by 2030
Two get life imprisonment in Joypurhat
Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts
HC committee seals off 4 warehouses of Evaly
One dies at RMCH Covid unit
Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998
Most Read News
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test
RAB swoops on city club, seizes illegal liquor
The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury speaks at a discussion
Obituary
Global cases near 250 million
Bangladeshi beaten to death in Tripura
Timing of fuel price hike baffles energy experts
Chinese dual circulation economic policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft