4 more die of Covid in 24 hrs

The country witnessed four more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 27,895. Some 178 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,571,013.

Besides, 190 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing

up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,534,825, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.02 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 15,234 samples.

Among the four deceased, three were men and one was woman. Of them, one was between 51to 60 and three were above 60 years old.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,856 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,039 were women.

Around 43.3 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.5 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected nearly 250 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 226 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







