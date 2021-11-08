Protesters gather in Glasgow again for climate action now

A huge number of climate activists on Sunday also marched through the Scottish city hosting the United Nations COP26 climate summit, saying they are not satisfied that the ongoing negotiation taking place inside of the conference centre.

Talking to the Daily Observer, an indigenous climate activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim who attended the protest rally said that they want immediate actions instead of talks that global leaders are doing.

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, also the President of Associates for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, said that they have seen these negotiators are engaged with many fuel companies.

" I do not understand how they can bring the change to the temperature keeping 1.5 degree Celsius by allowing these companies to attend these programmes. They are not supposed to enter this maga platform that promises to stop every kind of fossil fuel," she added.

Frustrated marchers in Glasgow on Saturday are

increasingly dismissive of the talks and demand immediate action instead to slow global warming.

However, the protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the UN climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the climate crisis.

The mood at the protest was upbeat despite the anger and bursts of rain. Similar protests were held in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Dublin, Copenhagen, Zurich and Istanbul.

Mrinal Kanti Tripura, an ethnic leader from Bangladesh condemned government leaders for failing to produce the fast action which is needed to address the current climatic catastrophic situation.

Referring to one slogan like 'Nature judges you' he said that the whole human world would face terrible consequences if they fail to keep their pledges.

However, echoing activist Greta Thunberg's view on Friday that the talks were not much more than "blah, blah, blah" he also noted that if such low progress happens then people would lose trust in the negotiators, he added.

Marchers held signs with messages including "Code Red for Humanity," "Stop big polluters," "COP26, we are watching you" or simply "I'm angry." One sign asked "If not you, then who? If not now, then when?"

Thunberg's dismissal of the two-week climate summit-which has another week to go - has touched a nerve inside and outside the summit site.

Government leaders and negotiators insist they are as aware as the marchers of the urgency of their task, with time slipping away to rein in pollution from fossil fuels before the Earth faces much higher levels of warming.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country is hosting the talks, has defended the progress made by governments in raising promises of emissions cuts and climate financing while acknowledging the public demands that more needs to be done.

At the huge UN conference venue, negotiators spent a seventh straight day haggling over draft agreements that can be passed to government ministers for political approval next week.

Among the issues under discussion were a fresh commitment to capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), pushing countries to review their efforts more frequently to increase the pressure for deeper cuts, and providing more financial support for poor nations to adapt to climate change.

Johnson Braid, a UK national, saw progress made by governments but admitted lots were left to be done.

However, Emilia Johnson, an associate senior lecturer at Glasgow University, Scotland, said that scientists could not 'rely on our leaders to save us anymore' and had a "moral duty to act".

The summit's president, Alok Sharma, told reporters he understood the protesters' frustration. "I think we have overall made progress," Sharma said on Saturday. "I think people have been constructive in the negotiating rooms."








