Trucks, covered vans to remain off roads until demands met

Truck and covered van owners on Sunday said they will continue the strike across the country until the withdrawal of the increased prices of diesel and kerosene oil and extortion.

Leaders of Bangladesh Truck Covered Van Goods Transport Owners

Association said this at a press conference held in the capital on Sunday.

Besides, another organization under the banner Goods Transport Owners-Workers Unity Association made the same announcement.

They said no one from the government had yet spoken to them about the ongoing strike demanding a reduction in fuel prices. So they decided to continue the strike.









